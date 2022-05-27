Purple Muskies baseball team sells lemonade, snacks to benefit families impacted by Texas school shooting

The Purple Muskies showed their love and support in a lemonade stand on Friday with all proceeds going towards the Kindness Duck Project.

MUSCATINE, Iowa — The Muscatine 13U baseball team helped send its love and support to families impacted by the deadly Uvalde, Texas, shooting by hosting a lemonade stand on Friday. All proceeds are going towards the Kindness Duck Project, a GoFundMe-based project assisting in the finances aiding the victims' families.

In addition to the lemonade, the Purple Muskies provided snacks like nachos, popcorn, pretzels, candy and brownies to anyone looking to help the cause.

"We truly care about these families and we don't want this to ever happen again," said Noah Wolf, one of the players taking part in the lemonade fundraiser.

The team hosted their stand from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at one of the houses of the players in Muscatine, hoping to raise at least $1,000 by the end of the day.

"We definitely want to remember those kids, we don't want to remember the actual shooter," said Chelsea Harms, one of the team moms who helped organize the lemonade stand. "We really want to focus on the victims and the family of the victims."

Anyone interested in donating can make a Venmo transaction (@lemonadekindnessduck) or do so at the Kindness Duck Project's official website.

