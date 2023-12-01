'There's momentum, steam ahead' l Muscatine inches closer to soccer complex expansion

An inflatable dome would go in the same area as its soccer complex, formerly known as Soccer West.

MUSCATINE, Iowa — The City of Muscatine is hoping to score an indoor sports complex in the very near future.

The inflatable dome would go up in the same area surrounding its current soccer complex, formerly known as Soccer West.

"The soccer complex has been here for many years," Mayor Brad Bark said.

According to Bark, the discussion to build an indoor athletic facility has been ongoing for more than a decade.

"It's just a great opportunity for our community," Bark said. "It's another amenity of Muscatine, Iowa; to just come live, work, play in Muscatine, Iowa, and this is just going to be a great amenity with a parks and recreation system that is amazing."

The facility would be used as an all-purpose arena and additionally be used for other events like car and craft shows.

"It's not just about sports," Bark said. "You're going to be able to have health and wellness activities as well."

The area is currently used for sports practices and games. Softball and baseball fields are located at a nearby park.

"The concept right now as it is, 250 feet by 350 feet, which is 87,500 square feet of an indoor sports inflatable doom," Bark said.

He added the area is already home to a lot of play.

"Big tournaments have been held here in the past," Bark said. "We have momentum, we have full steam ahead. We're hoping this definitely happens."

Leaders are now pushing to ensure adequate funding for the project. The Muscatine City Council recently approved applying for a state grant, and the City will provide around $600,000. The total cost is roughly $4 million.

The projected completion is before the end of 2024.

