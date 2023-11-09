Muscatine first responders honor the emergency crews who made the ultimate sacrifice on 9/11

The climb began at 8:52 a.m., the exact time New York Firefighters arrived at the twin towers on September 11, 2001.

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Muscatine first responders honored those who risked and lost their lived on 9/11 with a memorial stair climb. The climb began at 8:52 A.M., the exact time New York Firefighters arrived at the twin towers on September 11th.

More than 50 participants climbed 110 stories — the same amount fire fighters climbed in the twin towers that fateful day. Each participant carried a flag with the name of a first responder who lost their life. They rang the firehouse bell for them when they finished the climb.

"It's one of those things that you really cannot forget," said Muscatine Police Corporal Jolisa Coleman. "It's an event that changed a lot of people's lives."

The 2,200 steps was 18 laps up and down the bleachers at Muscatine High School, where the climb took place.

"The pain in the legs you know, we kind of just washed that out when we started thinking about them," said Muscatine Fire Captain Drew McSorley.

McSorely was thinking about not only those on the front line, but their loved ones. He said that first responders wanted to "honor those that fell that day and to show support to the families. You know, the ones that have made it back home but have those mental and physical scars left."

A moment of silence ceremony was held before the climb at the Muscatine firefighters memorial.