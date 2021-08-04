Muscatine firefighters rescue tenant from burning house

Muscatine fire crews rescue a tenant from a single family house early Thursday morning.

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Muscatine Fire Department rescued a tenant from a single family house that was converted into a two unit apartment, at 620½ Sycamore Street, early Thursday morning.

Fire crews were called to the scene around 6 a.m., where they found smoke and flames coming from the second floor.

Firefighters found the tenant on the third floor above the blaze and pulled the person to safety.

Officials saidf due to the building construction and the involvement of living room furniture, the fire had created extensive smoke and high heat conditions.

A firefighter became overheated while fighting the fire and was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.

The tenant was taken to Trinity Muscatine in stable condition.