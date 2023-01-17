Muscatine Fire Department fights 2 fires in 20 minutes

The Muscatine Fire Department had a busy Monday night, responding to two fires within 20 minutes. Both fires were extinguished without causing any injuries.

MUSCATINE, Iowa — The Muscatine Fire Department had a busy Monday night, responding to two fires within 20 minutes, according to a news release.

Around 6:30 p.m., firefighters responded to a possible electrical fire at Addington Place of Muscatine located at 3515 Diana Queen Drive.

Upon arriving, fire crews found smoke entering the hallway from a resident's room.

The fire was confined to a heating unit and quickly extinguished. No injuries were reported.

Public service announcement. Tonight at Addington Place of Muscatine , We experienced a small electrical fire. But with... Posted by Addington Place of Muscatine on Monday, January 16, 2023

“All of our first responders did a great job,” Battalion Chief Ted Hillard said. “I just cannot say enough about them along with the great support we received from the Fruitland firefighters especially since we had to break off some of our crew to answer other calls.”

The fire appears to be accidental. The loss is estimated to be around $10,000.

The Muscatine Fire Department was assisted by the Fruitland Fire Department in the incident.

Just 20 minutes after arriving at the scene, firefighters were dispatched to the 2100 block of Hershey Avenue for a car fire.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Mike Hartman, "we were able to cut a fire engine loose right away to respond to that fire - they were on their way to the vehicle fire less than a minute after the call came in."

Upon arrival, firefighters found a 2004 Dodge Dakota with its engine in flames. The fire was confined to the engine compartment, and the passenger compartment didn't catch fire.

Firefighters used hydraulic tools to help open the hood and quickly extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported. The estimated damage is $2,000.