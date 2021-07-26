Community attends Muscatine County Fair despite hot weather

Despite heat indices in the triple digits, organizers say this year's attendance is one of the highest they've seen.

WEST LIBERTY, Iowa — The Muscatine County Fair returned to West Liberty on Wednesday, July 21 through Sunday, July 25.

The fair has been around for over 150 years, but was canceled last year because of COVID-19.

"It's an awesome feeling to be back at the fair this year I think a lot of people are very enthused and happy to be here," said Troy Schlapkohl, First Vice President of the Muscatine County Fair Board.

After a year of being apart, fair-goers said they were excited to see one another.

It's real fun to see all the people and I'm happy to see all of the vendors out here and it's nice to see people enjoying themselves again," said Andrea Boland, Muscatine Fair attendee.

"It's very exciting. I mean, you feel from being trapped, to, to being able to be free again you know and so it is a good feeling," said Sean Justus, Muscatine Fair attendee.

Justus said he took his granddaughter to the fair for the first time on Saturday to see the Demolition Derby.

"She couldn't believe that they crashed cars together you know and so she didn't quite understand it because she six but after we explained to her she really got a kick out of it," said Justus.

Temperatures during the weekend reached over 90 degrees with a heat index in the triple digits.

"It's insane. Yeah, it's really warm I hope everyone's drinking and staying hydrated," said Boland.

But people at the fair said it wouldn't stop their fun.

"All the excitement that's going on, I don't think you think about the heat. I'm not anyways, I'm just enjoying my time out here," said Justus.

Fair organizers said this years attendance is one of the highest they've seen despite the weather or COVID.