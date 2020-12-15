Muscatine Community College holding live event for hemp industry info

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Muscatine Community College's Industrial Hemp Production program is putting on an informational Facebook live about the growing business.
The college is going on Facebook Live to hold an informational livestream to teach perspective students about the hemp business, which is emerging and growing after it became legal in January 2020.
The meeting is set to go live at 5:30 p.m. on the college's Facebook page on Tuesday, December 15.
Earlier this fall, MCC launched its one-year diploma program for the field with a 3000 square-foot greenhouse. and students produced one of Iowa's first crops