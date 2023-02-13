3 killed in car crash in Muscatine Sunday afternoon

The Muscatine County Sheriff's says nine people total were involved in the crash Sunday afternoon.

MUSCATINE COUNTY, Iowa — Three people are dead after an afternoon car crash in rural Muscatine County Sunday afternoon, according to the sheriff's office.

The call came in around 2:25 p.m. The Muscatine County Sheriff's Office, Iowa State Patrol and several other first responders arrived to find the vehicles in a field northeast of the Highway 38 and 155th Street intersection.

The vehicles involved included a 2019 Toyota Highlander and a Dodge Ram. Seven people were in the Highlander and two were in the Ram. The identities of those involved have not been released as of this publishing.

The crash report from the Iowa State Patrol says the Highlander was traveling eastbound on 155th Street as the Ram was traveling northbound on Highway 38. The Highlander failed to stop at the stop sign and was struck by the Ram.

As of Sunday night, three people have died from their injuries. The other six were transported by either ground ambulance or helicopter to nearby hospitals for their injuries.

The sheriff's office will release more information about this crash as it's made available.

