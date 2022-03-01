Multiple houses catch fire in Rock Island neighborhood

Additional air supply was called in to assist with multiple structure fires at the 800 block of 22nd Street in Rock Island.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Crews responded to multiple houses that caught fire Tuesday afternoon in a Rock Island neighborhood.

Rock Island, Moline and Arsenal fire units were on scene at the 800 block of 22nd Street for heavy smoke and flames coming from multiple houses.

Additional air support was called in to assist.

The cause of the fire has not been released yet.