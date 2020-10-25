Multiple departments called in to severe Bettendorf structure fire

The Sunday evening blaze required the assistance of multiple neighboring fire departments to handle.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — A Bettendorf building erupted into flames and heavy smoke in the evening on Sunday, October 25, drawing in fire departments from the immediate area.

The fire was reported after 5 p.m. in a large building in Cumberland Square on Spruce Hill Drive.

Heavy smoke and flames poured from the building, with the blaze becoming so severe that fire departments from Davenport, Riverdale, Princeton, and Rock Island Arsenal.

The incident is still ongoing.