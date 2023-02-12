Multi-vehicle crash on River Drive in Moline sends 4 to hospital

An early Sunday morning two-vehicle crash on River Drive in Moline sent four people to local hospitals, one of which had to receive CPR at the scene of the crash.

MOLINE, Ill. — An early Sunday morning two-vehicle crash in Moline sent four people to local hospitals with serious injuries, according to a Moline Police Department news release.

Moline police responded to the 4400 block of River Drive for two crashes involving four vehicles just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12.

A Nissan was traveling eastbound on River Drive before it entered the westbound lane, colliding head-on with a westbound Chevy Cruz.

Just moments after the first crash, an eastbound Buick LaCrosse slammed on its brakes to avoid the wreckage. A Saturn Aura subsequently rear-ended the LaCrosse. Nobody in the second crash was injured.

The Nissan and Chevy Cruze involved in the first crash each had two occupants. All four occupants sustained serious injuries and were transported to local hospitals.

A Moline police officer administered CPR on the driver of the Nissan while performing life-saving measures.

Police believe alcohol is a factor in both crashes.

Charges are pending and the case is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or the Moline Police Department Traffic Unit at 309-797-0401.