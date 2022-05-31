Mulberry Avenue in Muscatine closed for water main replacement

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Mulberry Avenue in Muscatine is expected to be closed from May 31 until at least July 1 due to a water main replacement, Public Information Officer Kevin Jenison announced in a press release Tuesday.
The city said the closure will occur between 9th and 10th Streets and is projected to take a minimum of 24 working days, weather permitting.
A detour has been established for commuters to use East 8th Street to Orange Street to 11th Street and back to Mulberry. Drivers can also take Parham Street to Cedar Street to East 8th and back to Mulberry.