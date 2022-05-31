Mulberry Avenue in Muscatine closed for water main replacement

Muscatine City Hall said a closure between 9th and 10th Streets is expected to last until at least July 1.

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Mulberry Avenue in Muscatine is expected to be closed from May 31 until at least July 1 due to a water main replacement, Public Information Officer Kevin Jenison announced in a press release Tuesday.

The city said the closure will occur between 9th and 10th Streets and is projected to take a minimum of 24 working days, weather permitting.