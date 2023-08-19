Clinton trialing a new bus route from Clinton County Courthouse to Fulton City Hall

The Lyons Business Park route will be in a trial period from Monday, Aug. 21 until Dec. 1.

CLINTON, Iowa — The cities of Clinton and Fulton have agreed to begin a trial of a new interstate bus route as part of Clinton’s MTA bus service.

The trial route, beginning Monday, Aug. 21 and ending Dec. 1, will begin and end at the Clinton County Courthouse on North 3rd St. It will cross the Mississippi River at U.S. Route 136 to stop at Fulton City Hall, then return to Iowa to complete a loop around Clinton.

Service for the Lyons Business Park route will run Monday to Friday from 8:05 a.m. - 3:35 p.m. Buses will depart every half hour at five minutes after the hour and 25 minutes before the hour.

In addition to the listed stops, the bus will stop at most street intersections if it is safe to drop off or pick up passengers. Riders can stand on the corner and flag the bus down with a hand as it approaches.

Key route destinations include:

Clinton County Courthouse

Clinton County Sheriff’s Office

Downtown Fulton

Fulton City Hall

Clinton County Administration Building

Area Substance Abuse Council

Clinton Humane Society

Data Dimensions

Bridgeview Community Mental Health Center

MercyOne Health Plaza

The Lighthouse School

During the route trial, the cities of Clinton and Fulton will meet and evaluate ridership and operations. If a need is proven to exist, the route may begin a partnership in the Gateway Area to provide service to citizens in all locations.