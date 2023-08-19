x
Clinton trialing a new bus route from Clinton County Courthouse to Fulton City Hall

The Lyons Business Park route will be in a trial period from Monday, Aug. 21 until Dec. 1.
Credit: City of Clinton
A map of the Lyons Business Park route between Clinton and Fulton.

CLINTON, Iowa — The cities of Clinton and Fulton have agreed to begin a trial of a new interstate bus route as part of Clinton’s MTA bus service.

The trial route, beginning Monday, Aug. 21 and ending Dec. 1, will begin and end at the Clinton County Courthouse on North 3rd St. It will cross the Mississippi River at U.S. Route 136 to stop at Fulton City Hall, then return to Iowa to complete a loop around Clinton.

Service for the Lyons Business Park route will run Monday to Friday from 8:05 a.m. - 3:35 p.m. Buses will depart every half hour at five minutes after the hour and 25 minutes before the hour.

Credit: Fulton Police Department
The Lyons Business Park route schedule.

In addition to the listed stops, the bus will stop at most street intersections if it is safe to drop off or pick up passengers. Riders can stand on the corner and flag the bus down with a hand as it approaches.

RELATED: For third year MetroLINK buses offer free bus fares for K-12 students

Key route destinations include:

  • Clinton County Courthouse
  • Clinton County Sheriff’s Office
  • Downtown Fulton
  • Fulton City Hall
  • Clinton County Administration Building
  • Area Substance Abuse Council
  • Clinton Humane Society
  • Data Dimensions
  • Bridgeview Community Mental Health Center
  • MercyOne Health Plaza
  • The Lighthouse School

During the route trial, the cities of Clinton and Fulton will meet and evaluate ridership and operations. If a need is proven to exist, the route may begin a partnership in the Gateway Area to provide service to citizens in all locations.

