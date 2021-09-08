Juvenile falls from moving vehicle in Davenport high school parking lot

Police said the girl hit her head on the pavement and was seriously injured.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A girl was seriously injured after police say she fell off the back of a moving vehicle in the parking lot of West High School.

According to the Davenport Police Department "a juvenile female was clinging to the rear of a vehicle as it drove through the parking lot of West High School." She lost her grasp on the vehicle and fell to the pavement, hitting her head.

First responders were called to the area shortly before 9 p.m. on Tuesday, September 7.

She was taken to a local hospital before being transferred by helicopter to Iowa City. Police said she sustained serious, life-threatening injuries.