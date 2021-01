Mount Carroll, Illinois is under a boil order until further notice after a water main break Monday.

MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. — Mount Carroll, Illinois is under a boil order after a water main break Monday.

The Mount Carroll Police Department announced the city was under a boil order on Facebook just before 5 a.m. Jan. 11, 2021.

"A water main break has caused low tower level and loss of water pressure to the system," the post said.