Davenport man dies in hospital after car-motorcycle crash near Vibrant Arena Saturday night

MOLINE, Ill. — Editor's note: The above video aired on Saturday, Feb. 4.

A Davenport man died in the hospital Saturday night after a serious crash near the Vibrant Arena in Moline Saturday night, according to the Moline Police Department.

At about 8 p.m. on Feb. 4, officers responded to the area of 17th Street and River Drive after reports of a two-vehicle accident.

At the scene, police found a car and motorcycle, both with significant damage, as well as the motorcycle driver with serious injuries.

Investigators found that the car, driven by a 69-year-old woman, had been traveling west on River Drive when it made a southbound turn onto 17th Street. The motorcycle was traveling east on River Drive and collided with the car in the middle of the intersection.

The motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. He was identified as Isaiah Petersen, 22, of Davenport.

According to police, early investigation indicates that speed was a large factor in the cause of the crash.

The Moline Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Moline Police Department Traffic Unit at 309-797-0401.

