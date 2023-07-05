Motorcyclists find themselves and community through worship as they bless their bikes for riding season

The fifth annual blessing was held at First Baptist Church in Muscatine.

Example video title will go here for this video

MUSCATINE, Iowa — As the weather warms up, bikers are shining up their motorcycles to hit the road. But before they rev their engines, they have one very meaningful pit stop to make at First Baptist Church in Muscatine, where they get their bikes blessed for riding season.

Over 130 bikers showed up for the spiritual occasion. One of them was Skeet Lewis, who says five years ago he finally found his way in life.

"I came from a pretty rough background," Lewis said. "I spent some time in prison, and when I got out, I told the Lord that I was done doing it my way and I wanted his way, the new way."

The new way was joining Pearl City Disciples. A local Chapter of the Christian Motorcycle Association. Lewis says it's a community of guys that most people would stereotype and gravitate away from. But for him, it's been a true life saver.

Besides the blessing, the gathering is a day for bikers to share stories behind a backdrop of music and prayer.

"It's given me the opportunity engage in two activities that I really enjoy, which is riding motorcycles and praising the Lord," said biker Bieliever Bill. He has been a part of the association for 18 years, and is now a pastor in Cedar Rapids helping people with drug and alcohol addiction.