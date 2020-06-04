Motorcycle riders seriously injured after Kimberly Road crash

Two people on a motorcycle were rushed to the hospital after crashing into an SUV that was trying to avoid them.

Davenport police are investigating a Monday evening crash that left two people critically injured.

According to the Davenport Police Department, the two vehicles, a motorcycle, and an SUV, were in the area of the 6000 block of Kimberly Road at about 5:50 p.m. on Monday, April 5th.

Police say the motorcycle was travelling westbound, possibly at a very high rate of speed and crossing the centerline, and the SUV was travelling east. Reportedly, the SUV pulled over onto the shoulder to avoid the motorcycle, but the bike struck the front left side of the SUV.

The motorcycle had a driver, adult male, and a passenger, adult female. Both were thrown from the bike and sustained serious injuries. They were rushed to the hospital for treatment. The SUV's occupants were evaluated at the scene.