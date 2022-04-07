Friday night crash in Rock Falls leaves motorcyclist severely injured

The single-vehicle crash happened at about 10:15 p.m. Friday on West 6th Street.

ROCK FALLS, Ill. — A motorcycle crash Friday night on West 6th Street left one person severely injured, according to the Rock Falls Police Department.

The single-vehicle crash involving the motorcycle happened at about 10:15 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of West 6th Street, police said.

The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital via helicopter due to the severity of injuries sustained in the crash.

Investigation into the crash was ongoing as of Saturday morning, July 2, according to the police department. The motorcyclist was not identified.