Motorcyclist dead after crashing into car in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — One man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Rock Island Friday night.

The crash happened Friday, Sept. 8 around 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of 43rd Street and 7th Avenue. Police say a Kawaski motorcycle was traveling eastbound on 7th Avenue when it struck a Hyundai Elantra, which was driving northbound on 43rd Street, crossing the 7th Avenue intersection.

The Rock Island Fire Department extricated the driver from the Hyundai, according to a press release.

Both the motorcyclist and driver were transported to UnityPoint Trinity Hospital. The motorcyclist, a 33 year old man was pronounced decreased. The driver of the Hyundai, a 34 year old man, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Rock Island Police Department's Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.

