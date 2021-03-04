At least one person hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Davenport

At least two motorcycles were involved in the crash on Davenport's Harrison Street.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — At least two motorcycles were involved in a crash on Harrison St. in Davenport shortly after 3pm on Saturday, April 3. One person is at the hospital right now.

Witnesses tell News 8 a rider from a motorcycle group went to pass a car when they were struck. That person saying they, "probably didn't see my nephew until they hit him."

The witness was riding a motorcycle in the back of a group of three, which included his niece and nephew.

Police did not give any information at the scene.