Driver found dead in ditch after motorcycle accident in Clinton County

CLINTON COUNTY, Iowa — A driver of a motorcycle was found dead in rural Clinton County on Monday evening, according to a release from the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.

Around 8:45 p.m. on Monday, May 1, deputies responded to reports of a single-vehicle accident in the 1700 block of 442nd Avenue, about 8 miles north of downtown Clinton.

The motorcycle was discovered in the east side ditch. The driver was located and had died due to injuries sustained in the accident.

The victim's identity is not being released at this time, pending notification of family.

The Clinton County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Andover Fire and Ambulance, Clinton Police Department, Iowa State Patrol and the Clinton County Medical Examiner's Office.