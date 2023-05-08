Mother's Day gift ideas from 'Illinois Made' list

Several Illinois-based businesses are offering special gifts for Mother's Day. Here's a list of businesses a part of "Illinois Made" in the News 8 viewing area.

ILLINOIS, USA — According to the National Retail Federation, people plan to spend a record $35.7 billion dollars for Mother's Day, an average of $274.02 per person. If that happens, that would be a new record.

The NRF says the top spenders are people between the ages of 35 and 44, that group is expected to spend an average of $382.26.

The top gift categories for 2023 are greeting cards, flowers and special outings, according to the NRF. Those special outings could be to local businesses that are the heartbeat of Illinois communities.

Enjoy Illinois has its "Illinois Made" list that includes everything from woodworking to beekeeping, whiskey distilling and cheese making. There's something for everyone.

In the News 8 viewing area, there are a number of small businesses that have made the Illinois Made list for the unique mark they leave on their communities.

River Bend Gallery in Galena.

Blaum Bros Distilling Co in Galena.

Galena Cellars in Galena.

Galena Bakehouse in Galena.

Galena Canning Company in Galena.

Galena Spoon Co. in Galena.

Pinder Pottery in Galena.

Great American Popcorn Company in Galena.

Wild Cherry Spoon Co in Moline.

Lagomarcino's in Moline.

Dot's Pots in Moline.

Eshelman Pottery in Elizabeth.

Dittmar Farms and Orchard in Elizabeth.

Boetje's Dutch Mustard in Rock Island.

Rocky Waters Vineyard and Winery in Hanover.

Marie's Wood Carvings in Stockton.

Tanners Orchard in Speer.

Find a complete list of Illinois Made businesses by clicking here.

Enjoy Illinois puts out its own Mother's Day gift guide each year, you can find their Mother's Day buying guide containing many "handmade finds from many women-owned Illinois Made businesses that you can shop in-store, or online, in all areas of the state" The organization reports on its website.