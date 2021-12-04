Morel mushroom season 2021: Show us your finds!

It's that time of year again when morel mushrooms spring up in woodsy hidden corners. Find some? Let us know!

It's that time of year again when morel mushrooms spring up in woodsy hidden corners.

Niche communities of morel mushroom hunters have already begun filling in heat maps showing where some have been lucky in Illinois.

The Illinois Morel Mushrooms Facebook group's latest map from April 8, 2021 shows morels are sneaking into the Quad Cities region, with some hunters scoring in Henry and Henderson Counties!

Find some morels? Let us know! Shoot us an email with a photo of your finds to news@wqad.com or text us at (309) 736-3229.



Plant and Gardens Expert Craig Hignight previously told News 8 that morels might be found near fallen trees and stumps. Morels like to grow near or on old trees, but finding some takes persistence.