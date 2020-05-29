Home in Monmouth catches fire; smoke billows from broken windows

A home was on fire about three blocks east of the Monmouth Police Department early Friday evening, May 29.

Smoke was billowing from the home, at the intersection of East 4th Avenue and South 3rd Street around 5 p.m.

Several firefighters from multiple departments responded to the scene. Crews were actively spraying water on the fire and smoke could be seen billowing out of broken windows.

There was no word on what caused the fire, or if anybody was inside.