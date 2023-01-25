Moline's newest police officer is a floppy-eared good girl!

The Moline Police Department has a new police officer, and her name is Pepper! The Bluetick Coonhound was rescued in Florida after Hurricane Ian made landfall.

The department's newest officer is a 1-year-old Bluetick Coonhound therapy K9.

Pepper was found running around on the streets of Florida when Hurricane Ian made landfall and was subsequently taken to a nearby shelter.

Pepper was trained at Brevard County Sheriff's Office's Paws and Stripes College in Cocoa, Florida. For 12 weeks, the program paired Pepper with inmates from the county jail who helped train her for her new career.

Pepper will be helping Moline police officers conduct forensic interviews with children, visiting local schools and comforting community members who are experiencing traumatic events.

Make sure to welcome Pepper if you see her out and about with her colleagues!

