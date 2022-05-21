Bulk recycling drop-off site now available at Moline's Midland-Davis Corporation

Almost a year after Rock Island County shut down its recycling drop-off program, a Moline-based recycling company is taking its place.

In a news release, city officials revealed that Moline-based recycling company Midland-Davis Corporation will be accepting bulk recycling drop-offs, including the same business and residential materials allowed by the former drop-off sites hosted by the Rock Island County Waste Management Agency (RICWMA).

The Midland-Davis drop-off site, located at 3301 4th Ave, accepts bulk recyclables like cardboard, paper, aluminum, glass, and more. The site will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday through Friday and from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturdays. The site is closed on Sundays.