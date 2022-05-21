Bulk recycling drop-off site now available at Moline's Midland-Davis Corporation

MOLINE, Ill. — A Moline company will now be accepting bulk recycling almost a year after Rock Island County shut down its program.
In a news release, city officials revealed that Moline-based recycling company Midland-Davis Corporation will be accepting bulk recycling drop-offs, including the same business and residential materials allowed by the former drop-off sites hosted by the Rock Island County Waste Management Agency (RICWMA).
The Midland-Davis drop-off site, located at 3301 4th Ave, accepts bulk recyclables like cardboard, paper, aluminum, glass, and more. The site will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday through Friday and from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturdays. The site is closed on Sundays.
The move comes almost a year after RICWMA announced the closure of four recycling sites in July 2021 due to lost revenue from the COVID-19 pandemic. Even through community concerns, the sites closed later in September.
The CIty of Moline says that the closure of the recycling sites was difficult for many residents, especially for residents of apartment complexes, rural areas, and commercial business owners who typically generate more recyclables than the City's curbside program can accommodate.