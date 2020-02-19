Moline woman completes crocheted blanked based on QC temps in 2019

A Moline woman turned her hobby into a piece of history commemorating the temperature fluctuations of 2019.

Sharon Kargl spent the year working on a crocheted blanket, each new line's color inspired by the high temperature each day.

The cooler days were cold colors like blues and the hotter days were hot colors like red.

"The days when we've had a mild fall and winter was a little disappointing," said Kargl. She was hoping for some lavender or darker blues in those places, but Mother Nature had other plans.