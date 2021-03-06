Moline woman holds yard sale to benefit Haitian village

MOLINE, Ill. — A local woman and her charitable organization are raising money for a poor Haitian village through a yard sale.
Moline's Lori McKenzie heads Love for L'Allemand, a Christian non-profit dedicated to supporting the village of L'Allemand, Haiti.
Haiti ranks as the poorest nation in the western hemisphere, with more than half of its population living under the poverty line.
McKenzie is running a yard sale and giving all the proceeds to L'Allemand's school and church, which Love for L'Allemand has previously helped build up, as well as a clinic.
""It's just very fulfilling to see everything that they've been able to do...The people there are happy in this village..You know many people think they have so little but they are very very happy. They are getting consistent salaries for their teachers, their schools have grown... It's doubled in size in the number of kids and it's also now doubling size in the space because we're continuing to build that for them"," says McKenzie.
The yard sale can be found in the 2900 block of 2nd Street in Moline.
Love for L'Allemand has a goal of $3000 for this month's fundraiser.