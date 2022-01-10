Moline Police: Woman arrested after reportedly stealing box truck from post office

A vehicle chase turned into an on-foot pursuit after a 26-year-old woman was reportedly caught driving a stolen 2013 Freightliner M2 106 box truck.

MOLINE, Ill. — A vehicle chase, followed by an on-foot pursuit resulted in the arrest of a Moline woman who reportedly stole a box truck from a private company last Thursday.

Larecia L. Thomas, 26, was arrested after stealing a 2013 Freightliner M2 106 owned by North Cedar Trucking, according to a press release from Moline Police Department.

Moline PD received the motor theft call on Jan. 6 at 4:20 p.m. with the vehicle last seen at the U.S. Post Office located at 514 17th Street. The driver reportedly left the keys inside the unoccupied vehicle before going into the post office.

Officers located the stolen vehicle on John Deere Expressway near I-74 and tried to stop it, but were unable to as the suspect continued westbound.

Thomas reportedly left the box truck in the 500 block of Valley View Drive and fled on foot. Several officers chased the suspect and captured her after a short foot pursuit, according to the press release.

Two officers were injured during the on-foot chase, with one officer transported to a local hospital with a non-life threatening upper body injury.

Thomas has been charged by Rock Island County State's Attorney with unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle and resisting or obstructing a peace officer.