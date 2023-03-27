Moline projects will disrupt traffic at these 2 locations

Southbound 7th Street at 12th Avenue and the eastbound north lane of Avenue of the Cities at 48th Street will be closed starting March 27.

MOLINE, Ill. — Traffic in two Moline locations will be closed for construction starting March 27.

Southbound 7th Street at 12th Avenue will be closed to through traffic until roads can be patched. Centennial Contractors will be working on-site and expects completion and re-opening of the road on April 7.

The eastbound north lane of Avenue of the Cities at 48th Street will be closed for utility work. Metronet will be working on-site and anticipates re-opening on March 28.

The City of Moline encourages those traveling through these areas to expect delays and to allow extra time for trips through these regions. Alternative routes are strongly encouraged. Motorists can check in on current road conditions by heading to gettingaroundillinois.com.



Drivers are reminded to pay close attention while driving in construction zones, follow the posted speed limit signs, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment in the area.