Moline offering storm debris pickup until April 26

MOLINE, Ill. — Moline residents will be able to leave their organic storm debris for pickup through late April, according to a City news release.
The Public Works Department will be picking up tree limbs and branches in residential areas for free until Wednesday, April 26 with only a few limitations.
Residents should leave the debris next to the curb without obstructing the sidewalk, and debris left in alleys will not be picked up.
The material doesn't need to be stacked or bundled, but it should be organized as best as possible.
Only smaller organic debris like tree limbs and branches are allowed — uprooted tree balls and construction material will not be picked up.
Watch more news, weather and sports on News 8's YouTube channel