Moline offering storm debris pickup until April 26

Residents are asked to leave tree limbs and branches on the curb for free pickup for the next two weeks.

MOLINE, Ill. — Moline residents will be able to leave their organic storm debris for pickup through late April, according to a City news release.

The Public Works Department will be picking up tree limbs and branches in residential areas for free until Wednesday, April 26 with only a few limitations.

Residents should leave the debris next to the curb without obstructing the sidewalk, and debris left in alleys will not be picked up.

The material doesn't need to be stacked or bundled, but it should be organized as best as possible.

Only smaller organic debris like tree limbs and branches are allowed — uprooted tree balls and construction material will not be picked up.

The Moline City Council has instructed the Public Works department to offer free pickup of tree limbs and branches from... Posted by Moline, IL - Official City Government on Wednesday, April 12, 2023