Moline scout leader who died from COVID-19 gets special honor at drive-thru visitation

COVID-19 claimed Ben Rogers' life, the first in Rock Island County, but scouts did not let the pandemic keep them from showing his family, they were there for them.

MOLINE, Ill. — It was a fitting farewell for a man who so loved scouting.

Flags emblazoned with troop numbers and colors from all across the region lined the entrance to the Rafferty Funeral Home: Troop 123, Orion, Ilinois. Troop 89, Bettendorf, Iowa. Troop 220, Knoxville, Illinois, units of the Illowa Council of the Boy Scouts of America.

Ben Rogers' beloved Troop 109 flag stood right beside the door, where his family would greet mourners.

The 67-year-old passed away Tuesday, April 7, after a month-long battle with the novel coronavirus, the first death from COVID-19 in Rock Island County.

A member of the Sacred Heart Church, the Viking Club and a leader and volunteer with the Illowa Council for more than 40 years, the scouting organization was like his second family. He served as Troop 109's Scoutmaster and was known for his cooking at Loud Thunder Scout Camp, and his laugh.

"This is probably one of the best social distancing things we can do for Ben," said Gary Pearsall, Scoutmaster of Troop 119 in Moline. "With the drive-thru visitation, the family can see the love within the scouting organization for him."

Pearsall called scoutmasters and unit leaders across the region, and they responded, bringing their flags to honor the Moline native, even as they couldn't be near his family.

Mourners stayed in their cars, slowly moving past the funeral home entrance to greet Ben Roger's family who waved from underneath the portico.

"The scouting community is and always will be behind the family," Pearsall said.