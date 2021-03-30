Moline schools investigating high school teacher currently on administrative leave

The Moline-Coal Valley School District confirmed a high school teacher was placed on administrative leave in November last year pending a criminal investigation.

The Moline Police Department submitted the results of their investigation to the district around March 9, 2021 and the school district is in the process of completing their own investigation, the district said in a statement Tuesday.

Moline School Board President Sangeetha Rayapati said in a press conference Tuesday that the district is following administrative policies laid out by Illinois law.

It is unclear what prompted the unnamed teacher to be placed on administrative leave on Nov. 9, 2020.