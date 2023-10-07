Moline and Rock Island receiving funding from the Dept. of Justice to reduce crime

Congressman Eric Sorensen announced more than $37,000 of funding towards new law enforcement technologies.

MOLINE, Ill. — Moline and Rock Island will receive more than $37,000 of funding from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to take advantage of new technologies and keep communities safe.

Congressman Eric Sorensen (D-IL) announced the funding with the DOJ's Office of Justice Programs Thursday. Funds were awarded from the DOJ's Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program, a program that brings federal funds to all levels of state and local justice systems. The grant program has awarded more than $7.6 billion to more than 24,000 recipients since 2005, according to the Bureau of Justice Assistance.

Grant funds will be split between the two cities. Moline will purchase technologies and equipment to support its Crisis Containment Unit, a team of police officers with training in crisis negotiations and tactical emergency medical service, and its Mobile Field Force.

"This equipment will help us better respond and protect the citizens and guests to Moline in the event of an emergency," Moline Chief of Police Darren Gault said in a press release. "Without these funds, we would not be able to achieve our goals that help us have a strong and healthy community."

Rock Island will use grant funds to purchase a utility task vehicle, a small vehicle similar to a heavy-duty golf cart. The utility task vehicle allows for better response times, maneuverability and versatility, especially around large crowds.

“Having a specialized police vehicle capable of traversing areas that are inaccessible or unsuitable for a regular police car will definitely improve the Rock Island Police Department's effectiveness in providing law enforcement, public safety and emergency services anywhere in the City," Rock Island Police Chief Richard Landi said. "Grant funding like this is essential in our efforts to provide the highest level of police services possible to the communities we serve.”