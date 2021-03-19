Police evacuate Moline apartments during remove subject call

MOLINE, Ill. — The Moline Police Department blocked off and evacuated a scene at an apartment building after getting a call to remove an allegedly armed man from the premises.
According to MPD, at about 12:18 p.m. on Friday, March 19, police received a call from a woman reporting that she wanted her ex-boyfriend removed from the apartment near 3rd Street and 16th Avenue, also mentioning that he had a large gun, potentially a rifle, in the premises.
Police's first attempt to contact the man was refused. Officers then began to evacuate neighboring apartments to ensure safety at the scene.
After 2 hours of communication attempts, the man decided to leave the apartment, and the situation was peacefully resolved.
Officers have cleared the scene, and there is no remaining danger to the public. Police do not expect to file charges, and the incident was handed to social services for mediation.