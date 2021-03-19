Police evacuate Moline apartments during remove subject call

A woman calling the police to remove her allegedly- ex-boyfriend from her apartment lead to police evacuating neighbors while the situation was diffusing.

MOLINE, Ill. — The Moline Police Department blocked off and evacuated a scene at an apartment building after getting a call to remove an allegedly armed man from the premises.

According to MPD, at about 12:18 p.m. on Friday, March 19, police received a call from a woman reporting that she wanted her ex-boyfriend removed from the apartment near 3rd Street and 16th Avenue, also mentioning that he had a large gun, potentially a rifle, in the premises.

Police's first attempt to contact the man was refused. Officers then began to evacuate neighboring apartments to ensure safety at the scene.

After 2 hours of communication attempts, the man decided to leave the apartment, and the situation was peacefully resolved.