Moline reinstates $2 sticker requirement for yard waste removal

Until October 11, bags of yard waste must have the $2 sticker applied to be eligible for removal on garbage collection day.

MOLINE, Ill. — The City of Moline has reinstated its $2 sticker policy for yard waste removal beginning Friday, April 6.

From that point until October 11, 2021, bags of yard waste must have the sticker attached to be eligible for pickup on the usual garbage collection day.

Yard waste must be collected in biodegradable paper bags of 30 gallons or less, marked with the City yard waste sticker, and be put on the curb on the same day as your normal garbage collection.

The appropriate stickers may be purchased at local retailers and at the at the Finance Office on 8th Avenue for $2.

After October 11, for the remaining yard waste pickup period lasting until December 10, the stickers will not be required.