Moline Public Works director to retire in April

Director JD Schulte is bringing his service to the City of Moline to an end after 30 years.

A long-working City of Moline official is leaving his position after 30 years of service.

The City announced in a press release that Director of Public Works JD Schulte will be retiring in early April.

In a farewell letter, Schulte thanked, "…the amazing staff in Public Works for their never-ending quest to swing for the bleachers." Schulte commended other members of the City of Moline that "have worked so wonderfully with our team of the years as we worked on our mission as stewards of the public trust."

Schulte had been with the City for 30 years, and according to other city officials, had a storied career.

"JD has served the City for many years and has contributed greatly to the success of the public works department. His experience starting in the fleet department and his knowledge about the City of Moline's infrastructure has been an asset to the community," said Interim City Manager Martin Vanags. "I wish him well as he moves onto the next phase of his life."

Mayor Stephanie Acri thanked Schulte for his dedication, saying, "JD dedicated 30-years of public service to the people of Moline. He will be missed by many. As we continue on the trajectory of making Moline a more efficient city for our residents and businesses, we will look to find people that share the same vision of responsible growth and a better future for the next generation."