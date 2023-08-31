Read a book and smell the roses: Moline Public Library to add new garden space

Construction is expected to begin in spring 2024.

MOLINE, Ill. — If you're a bookworm looking for a new place to enjoy the outdoors, the Moline Public Library has you covered.

On Aug. 31, library officials announced plans to add a new "Library Gardens" space that will be located on the south side of the library. The space will include walking paths, an outdoor stage, shaded meeting areas and a 16-panel interactive "story loop."

"It will offer spaces to curl up with a book by yourself as well as places to meet with a book club and opportunities for all types of programs. We really think this is going to be a unique project and something everyone in Moline can be proud of," Bryon Lear, director of the library, said.

Library officials say that the design should be finalized by the end of the year and construction is expected to begin on the project in spring 2024.