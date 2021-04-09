At least one injured after motorcycle crash in Moline

The pick-up truck crashed into a wooded area nearby and struck trees. The motorcycle was left in the middle of the road following the accident.

MOLINE, Ill. — Police responded to a motorcycle vs. car crash Saturday, Sept. 4 in Moline.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on Avenue of the Cities and 19th Street near the entrance to I-74.

The pick-up truck crashed into a wooded area nearby and struck trees. The motorcycle was left in the middle of the road following the accident.

Police said at least one person who was on the motorcycle had to be transported to a hospital for minor injuries.

Authorities have not released what led to the crash. Both vehicles were towed away from the scene.