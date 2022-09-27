x
Moline Police investigating after 2 cars found submerged in the Mississippi River

Police say the vehicles, which have been resting on the riverbed for multiple years, have been identified as stolen from 2006 and 2013 theft cases.

MOLINE, Ill. — Moline Police are investigating after two cars were discovered submerged in the Mississippi River near the 55th Street ramp along Butterworth Parkway, according to a news release.

Around 9:45 a.m. on Monday, a subcontractor dive team for Lunda Construction Company was conducting underwater surveying along the shoreline. The dive team reported the findings to the Moline Police Department.

One vehicle was identified as a Chevy pickup truck which was originally stolen in East Moline in May 2013. The second vehicle was a Chrysler sedan originally reported stolen from Moline in November 2006. 

Based on the amount of river silt and mud coated on the vehicles, police say that the vehicle have likely been resting on the riverbed for multiple years. 

The Moline Police Department is still conducting an investigation jointly with the Big River Rescue and Recovery Dive Team. The department will consult with the dive team and the US Army Corps of Engineers to determine whether the vehicles should be removed or left on the riverbed.

Anyone with information about these cases may contact Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500, or use smartphone application P3 Tips.

