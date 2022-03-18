Police: Woman, child hit by Moline police car Friday afternoon

Both the woman and child were transported to a local hospital, where the woman was treated for minor injuries. The child was not injured, police say.

MOLINE, Ill. — A 27-year-old Oklahoma woman and a four-year-old child are recovering physically and emotionally after a Moline Police Department officer struck them as the woman carried the child across the street Friday afternoon, according to a press release from the department.

The release says the incident happened Friday at approximately 12:51 p.m. A beat officer, who was not identified in the release, was on routine patrol, driving northbound on 15th Street approaching River Drive.

The woman, who was carrying the child, was walking southbound in the crosswalk across River Drive as the officer turned westbound onto the same street. That's when she was struck by the marked police car.

The officer's car struck the woman on her left side, causing her to fall to the ground. Police say the officer "immediately stopped to render aid, and called for the Moline Fire Department ambulance to respond."

The child and woman were taken to a local hospital for treatment. The child didn't suffer any injuries, but the woman did have minor injuries, according to police.

"Undoubtedly, both the adult and child were startled and frightened as a result of the crash," says the press release. "The officer was also distraught and concerned about the wellbeing of the female and child involved."

Illinois State Police are now investigating the incident at the request of the Moline Police Department. The state department will conduct an independent investigation of the crash.