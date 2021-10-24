Moline Police Department participates in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

The police department collected any unwanted, expired or unused prescription medications, no questions asked, and will now safely destroy them.

MOLINE, Ill. — National Prescription Drug Take Back Day was Saturday, Oct. 23 and police departments across the country were collection sites for any unwanted, expired or unused prescription medications.

The Moline Police Department was a drive through, drop off site. They accepted any pills or patches, no questions asked. However, they cannot accept any liquids, inhalers, sharps or needles.

The goal is to dispose of the drugs in a safe way.

"You should never flush them because it's bad for the environment, and we don't want that contaminated water system," said Officer Stephanie Genisio. "And when you throw them away, you never know exactly for sure where it's gonna end up, so it's always best if you turn them into us because they get incinerated, and then you don't have to worry about them at all."

She added that properly disposing them can help protect more than the environment.

"I think it's awesome because we know that the drugs are being destroyed properly, and who knows when that could save somebody's life, a child's life or a teenager's life," Genisio said. "So we're thrilled to do it."