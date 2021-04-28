Rollover crash in Moline leaves driver with life-threatening injuries

MOLINE, Ill. — The Moline Police Department is investigating a single vehicle crash that lead to life-threatening injuries. Police tell News 8, it happened around 9:30 am on April 28th, 2021 near 41st Street and John Deere Road.
The Police Department says it received a 911 call of a rollover accident just east of the I-74 interchange. A driver in a 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor was headed eastbound on John Deere Road and crossed the median about quarter of a mile west of the 35th Street overpass.
Police tell News 8 the SUV crashed into a concrete barrier that holds the informational overhead highway signs. A female driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police said, It is believed the driver suffered a medical event prior to the crash.
The Moline Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Moline Police Department's Traffic Unit at 309-524-2210.