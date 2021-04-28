Rollover crash in Moline leaves driver with life-threatening injuries

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Traffic Unit at 309-524-2210.

MOLINE, Ill. — The Moline Police Department is investigating a single vehicle crash that lead to life-threatening injuries. Police tell News 8, it happened around 9:30 am on April 28th, 2021 near 41st Street and John Deere Road.

The Police Department says it received a 911 call of a rollover accident just east of the I-74 interchange. A driver in a 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor was headed eastbound on John Deere Road and crossed the median about quarter of a mile west of the 35th Street overpass.

Police tell News 8 the SUV crashed into a concrete barrier that holds the informational overhead highway signs. A female driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said, It is believed the driver suffered a medical event prior to the crash.

The Moline Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.