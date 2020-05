The investigation is still in its early stages, but witnesses at the scene described hearing multiple gunshots.

MOLINE, Ill — The Moline Police Department is in the early stages of investigation of an apparent shots fired incident Sunday afternoon.

Investigators reported to the area of 4th Street and 21st Avenue a little after 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 3rd.

Information is still limited but witnesses in the area have said that they heard multiple gunshots, up to as many as 7 shots.