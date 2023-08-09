Moline Police Department conducts full-scale active shooter training

The training scenario involved an active shooter and simulated explosive devices, and lasted about seven hours on Wednesday.

MOLINE, Ill. — Moline Police Department conducted a full-scale training exercise near downtown on Wednesday, with a scenario of an active shooter and simulated explosive devices.

According to a release from the department, the exercise was designed to "test the capabilities of the entire department under real-life conditions."

Shortly after 7 a.m. on Aug. 9, instructors staged a training call of an active shooter near the BridgePointe property near 6th Street and River Drive. The patrol commander took part in the tabletop exercise first without any preparation in order to simulate a real call.

Once the simulated suspect was located, the department's Crisis Containment Unit was called to work with the simulated barricaded subject call. The Quad City Bomb Squad also responded to deal with the simulated explosive devices.

"It is critical that we prepare for the unexpected, the unimaginable, and the unbelievable situations," Moline Police Chief Darren Gault said. "Crisis can strike any community at any time and we are not immune. These types of exercises are essential to improving public safety in our community."

After the training concludes, the department "will conduct an after action analysis to evaluate any deficiencies and develop a plan for improvement."