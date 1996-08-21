Moline Police executing a search warrant in Colona related to Trudy Appleby case

Trudy has been missing since August 21, 1996.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLONA, Ill. — Moline Police are searching an area in Colona while executing a search warrant related to the case of Trudy Appleby, a Moline girl missing since 1996, according to a release from the Moline Police Department.

The Department is executing a search warrant in the 600 block of 8th Street in Colona. Moline Chief Darren Gault says that detectives are searching the property for any evidence related to Appleby's disappearance.

She was 11 years old at the time of her disappearance, making her 38 years old today.

Appleby was last seen leaving her home in Moline on August 21, 1996. She was reportedly last seen around 9:30 a.m. that day with a white male in his 20s, in a gray box-style car similar to a Chevrolet Cavalier.

She was wearing a black, one-piece swimsuit, spandex shorts, blue tennis shoes, socks, and a t-shirt. She also had a beach towel with her.

Chief Gault said in a release that there is nothing else to report at this time. "The Moline Police Department has been diligent in following every lead over the years and leaving no stone unturned in trying to find answers to her disappearance. We will continue to investigate this case until we reach a conclusion, regardless of the time that passes," Gault said.