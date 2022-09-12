Moline Police to host press conference on 'closure' of cold case Monday

Moline Police Chief Darren Gault will address the media in the Moline PD's Community Room at 3:30 p.m. Monday.

MOLINE, Ill. — The Moline Police Department will host a press conference on Monday, Sept. 12 at 3:30 p.m. Chief Darren Gault will address the media regarding the "closure" of a cold case investigation, according to a Moline PD press release.

The press conference will take place in the Community Room of the Moline Police Department at 1640 6th Avenue. Limited questions will be allowed following Chief Gault's address.

No other details were released by Moline police. News 8 plans to livestream the press conference here and on our YouTube channel Monday afternoon.

