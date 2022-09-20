14-year-old arrested with gun after home in Floreciente neighborhood struck by bullet

MOLINE, Ill. — Moline police arrested a 14-year-old male after a home in the 900 block of 5th Avenue was struck by a bullet on Sept. 19, according to a press release from the Moline Police Department.
At around 11:39 p.m. on Monday, a resident in the area of 10th Street and 5th Avenue, in the Floreciente neighborhood, reported the sound of a gun shot. When police responded, they found a home in the 900 block of 5th Avenue had been stuck by a bullet.
Police recovered two shell casings nearby. Moline Police report that no one was injured and it was "believed to be a targeted incident."
During their investigation, officers found a 14-year-old male suspect, from Moline, in the 1900 block of 16th Street. According to police, the juvenile had a .22 caliber handgun on him.
The male was arrested and detained by Rock Island County Juvenile Court Services. A 15-year-old female was also detained in the incident, but released from custody.
No further information can be released by police due to the alleged offender's juvenile status. Anyone with information on this incident can contact the Moline Police Department at 309-797-0401 or contact Crime Stoppers through the P3 Tips app.