14-year-old arrested with gun after home in Floreciente neighborhood struck by bullet

MOLINE, Ill. — Moline police arrested a 14-year-old male after a home in the 900 block of 5th Avenue was struck by a bullet on Sept. 19, according to a press release from the Moline Police Department.

At around 11:39 p.m. on Monday, a resident in the area of 10th Street and 5th Avenue, in the Floreciente neighborhood, reported the sound of a gun shot. When police responded, they found a home in the 900 block of 5th Avenue had been stuck by a bullet.

Police recovered two shell casings nearby. Moline Police report that no one was injured and it was "believed to be a targeted incident."

During their investigation, officers found a 14-year-old male suspect, from Moline, in the 1900 block of 16th Street. According to police, the juvenile had a .22 caliber handgun on him.

The male was arrested and detained by Rock Island County Juvenile Court Services. A 15-year-old female was also detained in the incident, but released from custody.