Moline police blocking scene at corner of 34th St. and 12th Ave.

MOLINE, Ill. — Moline police have blocked off an area at the corner of 34th Street and 12th Avenue after an incident before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, May 4.

Illinois State Police, the Rock Island County Sheriff's Department, and an ambulance were also spotted at the scene.

Police are not allowing motorists to travel down the area of 34th Street between 11th and 12th Avenues.