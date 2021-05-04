Moline police blocking scene at corner of 34th St. and 12th Ave.

MOLINE, Ill. — Moline police have blocked off an area at the corner of 34th Street and 12th Avenue after an incident before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, May 4.
The incident took place sometime before 3 p.m. in the 1100 block of 34th Street, and police arrived quickly to block off the area.
Illinois State Police, the Rock Island County Sheriff's Department, and an ambulance were also spotted at the scene.
Police are not allowing motorists to travel down the area of 34th Street between 11th and 12th Avenues.
No information about the incident has been made available. Moline PD says a press release will be released in the near future.